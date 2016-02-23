See if you can spot the armed camouflaged Marine that's watching you

YouTube/Brent0331 Can you see him? He sees you.

Effective camouflage can be the difference between life and death in a combat situation.

And for US Marine Brent Downing, camouflage is also an art form. An expert in camouflage techniques, Downing runs a YouTube segment called the “Camouflage Effectiveness Series” in which he documents various techniques from militaries around the world.

Downing’s overall ability to hide in plain site is purely amazing. We have compiled screenshots from some of his videos below. See if you can see him, because, he sees you.

