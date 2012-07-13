This Chart Proves The US Housing Recovery Will Be Local

Lately it seems like broad national indicators don’t tell us a thing about what local housing markets are doing. So what if home sales are down in Atlanta? Construction is up in Houston.



Consider what the Journal’s Nick Timiraos explained last month: “The beginnings of housing recoveries are neighbourhood and even street specific. While the media are often pressed to generalize about the national market, or to highlight cities that, on the whole, are rising or falling, most real-estate agents will remind buyers that broad housing indexes may not hold much water when it comes to pricing their homes.”

Now a new set of interactive charts released by Zillow this week hammers home his point: The housing recovery will be local, and hyper-local at that.

Zillow created its chart to reflect home-value changes over a three month period ending on May 31. Take it for a spin below and see how your ZIP code stacks up in your city:

Powered by Tableau

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

