Watch how the value of a dollar has changed over the past 120 years, from toilet paper to coffee

- Last month, inflation hit its highest level in nearly 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Everything from coffee to toilet paper is getting more expensive and customers are feeling the pinch.
- Self Financial broke down how the value of $1 has changed since the 1900s based on 10 everyday purchases.
In 2021, $1 can only buy about half a loaf of bread or about 75% less bread than it could in the 1980s, according to data from Self Financial.
The financial group plotted the historical pricing for 10 of the most common groceries across the decades and compared them to Walmart’s current online grocery prices as of October.
The group noted that the amount of toilet paper in a roll has also shrunk over the years.
Extreme weather in Brazil — the world’s top coffee producing nation — decimated crops, while the shipping crisis made it more difficult to import the product, forcing coffee roasters and retailers to hike prices. Last month, Bloomberg reported coffee prices are expected to climb for several years.
Self Financial found that this year $1 can only buy about 0.17 pounds of coffee.
Since peaking at a $3.42 per gallon national average, prices have evened out as the Omicron COVID-19 variant dampens holiday travel plans. Over the past decade, gas prices have remained relatively steady, according to Self Financial’s report.
Today, $1 can buy an average of 0.3 gallons of gasoline. In the 1900s, it could buy an average of 14.3 gallons (53l).
One dollar could purchase over two pounds of chocolate in the 1920s. But since the 2000s, $1 can typically purchase about 0.1 pounds of chocolate.
In 2021, $1 counts toward around one-third of a gallon milk bottle. Last month, Bloomberg reported that milk output in the US is near an all-time low, threatening to push prices higher after the industry fell mostly flat over the past decade due to dietary movements away from dairy.
In the 1900s, a dollar could buy an average of over 14 pounds (6kg) of rice. In 2021, it can buy nearly a pound and a half.
In the 1900s, $1 could buy 125 lemons. As of October, a dollar can purchase less than two lemons.
Read Self Financial’s full report to learn more about how the value of a dollar has changed over the past few decades.