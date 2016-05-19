See how US-led airstrikes are crippling ISIS infrastructure in Iraq and Syria

As part of the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve, the US leads 65 nations, 21 of whom make direct military contributions, to destroy and degrade ISIS’s so called caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Over the past week, the task force has released impressive footage of airstrikes hammering ISIS fighting positions and infrastructure.

April 13: Coalition strike destroys ISIS petroleum production storage headquarters near Mosul, Iraq.

April 13: Coalition strike destroys an ISIS transportation barge along the Tigris River Valley.

April 25: Coalition strike destroys an ISIS tactical unit near Fallujah, Iraq.

April 28: Coalition strike destroys an ISIS fuelling station near Mosul, Iraq.

April 28: Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIS defensive fighting position near Mar’a, Syria.

In each case, the coalition warplane drops a precision guided munition right on target. The targets are generated from intelligence gleaned from a variety of sources, including the coalition’s allies on the ground in Syria and Iraq.

NOW WATCH: The US is showing its strength against Russia by sending its most advanced warplanes to the Black Sea



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.