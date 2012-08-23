See How Uncoordinated Actors Are In This 'Avengers' Blooper Reel

Not as easy as it looks

Photo: Disney / Marvel

Judging by its mammoth box office, chances are you’ve seen “The Avengers” by now. If so, you were treated to a stone-faced Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), villainous Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and seemingly coordinated Thor (Chris Hemsworth).



Well, a four-minute gag reel from the Blu-Ray and DVD release popped up online this week that puts those perceptions of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” to rest.

See those actors, along with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, and the rest of the “Avengers” crew assemble on set and goof around to the theme from “Smokey and the Bandit.”

It’s always nice to see that actors had as much fun making a movie as we did watching it.

Do yourself a favour and check it out below:



