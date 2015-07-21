See how real-world rockets compare to their sci-fi counterparts

Humans may never reach the speed of light. In fact, the closest we’ve come is a mere 3.3% of light’s tremendous velocity.

Luckily, science fiction has given us a way to play out our cosmic fantasies.

But how does the Space Shuttle or Saturn V rocket compare to Marty McFly’s DeLorean from “Back to the Future”? What about “Star Trek”‘s Enterprise?

The folks over at FatWallet have put together a comprehensive guide to space travel speeds, both real and fantastical. Spoiler alert: sci-fi almost always wins in this race.

