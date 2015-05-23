See how Nike dominates the shoe industry in one chart

Skechers just passed Adidas to become the second most-popular shoe company in America.

But while several brands jockey for second place, Nike continues to dominate.

Between its Nike and Jordan brands, the company controls a shocking 62% of US brand share, more then four times the other brands’ combined value.

Athletic apparel and footwear is set to outperform the industry for the next five years, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley.

That means that Nike, which leads the industry with $US28 billion in annual sales, could see business boom.

