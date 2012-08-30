See How Much More Americans Pay For Prescription Drugs

Americans have the highest prescription drug costs in the world.



And more than ever, nearly half, fill a monthly prescription, according to this infographic from YellowRobin via visual.ly.

U.S. citizens pay more than twice as much for common prescription drugs than in countries like Canada, Germany and Australia.

For instance, the acid reflux drug Nexium costs the average British person $782 a year. However, Americans pay much more than that, $2,710.

