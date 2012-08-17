Look At How Many Fake Followers The Most Popular People On Twitter Have

Photo: LittleMonsters.com
Earlier this week we discovered Status Group’s new app that allows users to find out how many fake Twitter followers you and your friends have.We decided to have a little fun with the app and see how many fake followers vocal celebrities on Twitter have.
Digg Founder and Google Venture Capitalist Kevin Rose has 1,356,590 followers. 20% of those are fake.
Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney has 860,635 followers. 22% of Romney's followers are fake.
