Look At How Many Fake Followers The Most Popular People On Twitter Have

Earlier this week we discovered Status Group’s new app that allows users to find out how many fake Twitter followers you and your friends have.We decided to have a little fun with the app and see how many fake followers vocal celebrities on Twitter have.

Lady Gaga has 28,445,916 followers, 47% of those are fake.

Of Rihanna's 23,314,400 followers, 48% are fake.

Kim Kardashian has 15,841,816 and 32% of those aren't real.

Digg Founder and Google Venture Capitalist Kevin Rose has 1,356,590 followers. 20% of those are fake.

Jack Dorsey Twitter co-founder and Square CEO has racked up 2,089,931 followers. 15% are fake.

Justin Bieber has 26,692,787 followers. 38% are fake.

Ashton Kutcher is known for being popular on Twitter, he has 11,898,057 followers. 36% are fake.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has 124,230 followers. Only 12% of his are fake.

21% of Tech Writer Guy Kawasaki's 1,117,779 followers are fake.

Business Insider's very own Henry Blodget has 58,490 followers. About 11% of those are fake.

Evan Williams, another Twitter co-founder has 1,514,668 followers. Only 15% of those are fake.

Dick Costolo, Twitter's current CEO, has 992,809 followers. 24% of those are fake.

Barack Obama has 18,600,769 followers. 41% of his followers are fake.

Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney has 860,635 followers. 22% of Romney's followers are fake.

