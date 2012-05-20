See How The 'Grey's Anatomy' Season Finale Was Exactly Like 'Lost'

Photo: ABC screenshot

A person waking up in a forest, a group stranded and alone, chaotic mangled screams and a pilot trapped in a plane. J.J. Abrams, did you see this?How was “Grey’s Anatomy” going to top shooters, sinkholes, and Kyle Chandler getting blown up (Oops, spoiler … but you’re not reading unless you’re a Grey‘s fan, right?).



If you were feeling déjà vu Thursday night, you weren’t alone. Many couldn’t help but feel it was a giant rewind to 2001’s “Lost” pilot.

It didn’t seem real when a plane crash was announced at the end of last week’s “Grey’s Anatomy” episode. We could handle that, but we didn’t expect it to look and feel like a straight-up episode of “Lost.”

Don’t take out word for it. Let’s take a look at the evidence.

Granted, we know Grey’s spent half of the episode in the hospital, oblivious to the fatal plane crash. Despite this, everything else was a direct correlation to “Lost.” The only thing missing was Labrador Retriever, Vincent.

Oh, and if you haven’t seen Thursday’s episode, we suggest you refrain from going through the slides. You’ve been warned.

