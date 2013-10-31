Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Candy Corn Kernels Every Year

Today, the day before Halloween, is National Candy Corn Day. The treat sometimes gets a bad rap: It
even used to be called “chicken feed.”
But candy companies have consistently churned out candy corn since it was invented in Philadelphia in the 1880s. The History Channel visited the Brach’s candy plant in a recent episode of “Modern Marvels” to see how the company makes 2 billion kernels of candy corn each year.
You can watch the whole video here, or click through to see how they make candy corn.
No, it's not really 'chicken feed.' Candy corn starts out in these huge vats in the Brach's factory in Chattanooga, Tenn.
A board of air nozzles blows excess corn starch out of the candy molds so only a thin layer coats the trays.
A series of three pumps injects each mould with the signature white, orange and yellow layers of the candy corn kernel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.