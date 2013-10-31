Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Candy Corn Kernels Every Year

Paige Cooperstein
Today, the day before Halloween, is National Candy Corn Day. The treat sometimes gets a bad rap: It
even used to be called “chicken feed.”
But candy companies have consistently churned out candy corn since it was invented in Philadelphia in the 1880s. The History Channel visited the Brach’s candy plant in a recent episode of “Modern Marvels” to see how the company makes 2 billion kernels of candy corn each year.

You can watch the whole video here, or click through to see how they make candy corn.

No, it's not really 'chicken feed.' Candy corn starts out in these huge vats in the Brach's factory in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Sugar and corn syrup are blended.

Sugar and gelatin are added to the mixture as it cooks.

This whisking technique turns candy corn's liquid base into a fluffy solid.

Eventually, the mixture takes on a meringue texture, which gives the candy corn its structure.

Next, workers add fondant, a firm, sugar-based icing.

Orange and yellow food dye are added to different vats of the mixture.

A board of air nozzles blows excess corn starch out of the candy molds so only a thin layer coats the trays.

A series of three pumps injects each mould with the signature white, orange and yellow layers of the candy corn kernel.

Each tray holds 1,260 candy corn kernels.

The liquid candy corn cures overnight.

Then, it runs through a machine for polishing.

And finally, it's ready for packaging.

Voilà! The finished product.

