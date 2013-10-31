Go Inside The Factory That Makes 2 Billion Candy Corn Kernels Every Year

Today, the day before Halloween, is National Candy Corn Day. The treat sometimes gets a bad rap: It

even used to be called “chicken feed.”

But candy companies have consistently churned out candy corn since it was invented in Philadelphia in the 1880s. The History Channel visited the Brach’s candy plant in a recent episode of “Modern Marvels” to see how the company makes 2 billion kernels of candy corn each year.

You can watch the whole video here, or click through to see how they make candy corn.

