See How Bill Ackman Made Complete Fools Out Of Commercial Real Estate Bears Like Hovde Capital

This morning Simon Properties announced an offer to buy the distressed commercial real estate company General Growth Properties, which Bill Ackman was an outspoken investor in.



You might remember that he issued a report from his firm Pershing Square Capital Management arguing that General Growth Properties shares were undervalued despite the fact that the company was bankrupt.

Essentially, the argument was that the firm actually had assets worth more than its liabilities, but was simply distressed due to the credit crunch. It suffered from an inability to refinance itself, rather than a core operational problem (one slide shown below). Thus, solve the liquidity problem and GGP was a gold mine.

Yet a well-publicised back and forth even broke out in December when Hovde Capital, betting against GGP and perhaps getting antsy in response to the shares’ recent rally, issued a report called ‘Fools Gold‘ arguing against Mr. Ackman’s beliefs. (One slide shown below)

Note that Eric Hovde of Hovde Capital thought that the U.S. was in a depression and predicted a commercial real estate disaster back in March 2009.

Hopefully he hasn’t been short GGP since then… since today he’d be eating an enormous portion of humble pie served by a laughing Mr. Ackman. Pershing Capital clearly solved GGP’s liquidity issue and unlocked massive value in the process — generating for his fund what seems to have been at least a 780% return. It’s painful to even think about what some shorts may have lost.

