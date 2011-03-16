See How A Blog Post Brought Down A State Department Spokesman

State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley resigned Sunday after comments he made about the Department of defence’s treatment of Private Bradley Manning came to light.



Philippa Thomas, a BBC journalist on sabbatical, attended the event where Crowley made his fateful “ridiculous and counter-productive and stupid” statement.

She realised the gravity of the administration official’s words and published a post on her personal blog when she returned home.

Three days later, Crowley stepped down amid a firestorm of controversy.

In a subsequent post, Thomas discussed the journey from post to resignation.

