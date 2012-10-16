Convicted Fraudster Hassan Nemazee's Swanky Pad Just Hit The Market At A New Low Price Of $19.5 Million

The house of convicted fraudster Hassan Nemazee has been re-listed for a cool $19.5 million. Sotheby’s agent Anne Corey is managing the listing.



The Iranian-American investment banker who plead guilty to a $292 million bank fraud used the cash to finance his lavish lifestyle including a luxury duplex at 770 Park Avenue.

According to the Real Estalker, the traditionally-decorated palace includes three exposures, 28 windows, and two terraces. It was originally listed at $28 million in March 2011, but the price has dropped since, much to the chagrin of federal authorities.

