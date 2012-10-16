Convicted Fraudster Hassan Nemazee's Swanky Pad Just Hit The Market At A New Low Price Of $19.5 Million

Michael Kaplan
hassan nemazee

The house of convicted fraudster Hassan Nemazee has been re-listed for a cool $19.5 million. Sotheby’s agent Anne Corey is managing the listing. 

The Iranian-American investment banker who plead guilty to a $292 million bank fraud used the cash to finance his lavish lifestyle including a luxury duplex at 770 Park Avenue. 

According to the Real Estalker, the traditionally-decorated palace includes three exposures, 28 windows, and two terraces. It was originally listed at $28 million in March 2011, but the price has dropped since, much to the chagrin of federal authorities.

How about another fraudster's pad?

Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Decadent Waterfront Florida Mansion Was Just Sold For $5.1 Million>

