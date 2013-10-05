3-D IMAX Is The Only Way You Should See 'Gravity' This Weekend

I saw an IMAX 3-D screening of Alfonso Cuaron’s space epic “Gravity” Wednesday and loved it.

Since then, people have been coming up to me all day asking what format they should see the film in.

Here’s the verdict: You need to see “Gravity” on the largest screen possible … and in 3-D.

Let me note that I normally dislike seeing a film in 3-D. Much less do I enjoy telling friends and family to watch a movie in the format. Not only are the glasses awkward and slightly dorky to wear, but many films aren’t made to be seen in 3-D. This is because many of them aren’t filmed in 3-D. Rather, they’re post-conversions.

Warner Bros. / Gravity trailer This photo doesn’t do justice to how you see ‘Gravity’ on the big screen.

Between the long shots, the gorgeous overviews of Earth — at one point George Clooney’s character literally tells us to sit back and take in the view — you just feel like you’re there for an incredibly immersive 90-minute (yes, it’s only an hour-and-a-half!) thrill ride.

It’s also good to keep in mind that Cuaron’s been working on “Gravity” for the past four-and-a-half years.

If that doesn’t have you convinced, chances are you’re going to be shelling out to see the film in at least 3-D. anyway since the majority of the screenings aren’t in 2-D. (Most theatres in the NYC area have two to three showings in 2-D this weekend.)

So you may as well go all in.

The next question: How do you know if I’m seeing the film in IMAX 3-D vs. 3-D?

Great question.

You may not realise it, but there are four different kinds of tickets to buy for “Gravity”: Standard (2-D), IMAX, Digital 3-D, and IMAX 3-D.

You may buy a ticket for 3-D and think it’s also IMAX or vice versa. Don’t make that mistake. The ticket you’re buying should read “Gravity: An IMAX 3D Experience.”

Now that you have that down, you probably want to know which theatres are playing the film in both IMAX and 3-D. We’ll help you out (provided you’re in NYC).

Here is the list of all theatres and showtimes in the NYC area with IMAX 3-D showings today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

Happy viewing!

Not in NYC and are having issues finding an IMAX 3-D screening for “Gravity”?

Email me kacuna[at]businessinsider.com and I’ll help you out (provided I’m not seeing the film again).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.