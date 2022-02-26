A European airline just unveiled its new business class seat, but the seats don’t recline — meet Finnair’s AirLounge

Finnish flag carrier Finnair is upgrading its business class with an all-new seat. Finnair. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock British Airways’ new business class will be on all of its Boeing 777s by the end of 2022 — take a look at the upgraded seat

The innovative AirLounge has been developed by Collins Aerospace, a company that specializes in interior cabin products, and will be fitted onto the airline’s Airbus A330 and A350 widebody jets. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

Finnair is the launch customer of the new product, which has been inspired by lounge furniture. It features a large, fixed cocoon-like shell… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…a privacy divider… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…18-inch inflight entertainment screens… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…a flexible table for working or dining… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…USB A, USB C, and PC ports… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…wireless mobile charging… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…and different lighting options. Specifically, each seat has a customized lamp that can tailor the ambiance of the space to the passenger. It also doubles as a reading light. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

Moreover, there is also a “do not disturb” light for total privacy. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

The seat lamp complements the new mood lighting installed in the cabin, which was designed to combat jet leg. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

According to Finnair, the lighting is inspired by Nordic nature, including the Northern Lights, which comes on when the cabin is dimmed for sleep. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

Moreover, the seat features Finnair’s “Nordic design style” that includes a “warm, dark, comforting colour scheme” ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

AirLounge also offers specially designed storage space for laptops, other electronic devices, and personal items. The storage is certified for taxi, takeoff, and landing, so travelers will be able to access their items without needing to wait for the fasten seat belt sign to turn off. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

While the premium seat comes with luxury amenities, it lacks one thing many travelers deem necessary in business class — recline. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

According to David Kondo, Finnair’s head of customer experience product design, removing the recline mechanism and using a 3D shell gives passengers a “larger flexible living space.” ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

“This allows you to move more freely and take up different positions that traditional aircraft seats do not allow,” he said in a press release. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

Meanwhile, when sitting, passengers can prop their feet onto the ottoman that is included in the seat… ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…or bring up panels to create a larger flat surface to spread out. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

The seat also comes with a mattress, duvet, and fluffy pillows to create a bed for sleeping. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

“Our investment to enhance the long-haul customer experience demonstrates the continuing commitment of the whole Finnair team to deliver a premium experience in every cabin on our aircraft,” Finnair CEO Topi Manner said. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

In addition to the new seat, Finnair is also introducing new cutlery and chinaware for business class meals, which was inspired by the contemporary home environment. ‘s new AirLounge business class dining. Finnair Source: Finnair

Finnair’s business class passengers will also have the option to enjoy snacks and drinks from the new refreshment area installed in the front of the aircraft. ‘s new AirLounge business class galley. Finnair Source: Finnair

Overall, despite lacking recline, the new lounger is much larger than the airline’s current offering, which is a typical lie-flat seat with limited storage. current business class. Finnair Source: USA Today

Moreover, the current product does not have as much space for passengers to spread out, and its inflight entertainment screen is two inches smaller. current business class. Finnair Source: USA Today