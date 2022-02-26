A European airline just unveiled its new business class seat, but the seats don’t recline — meet Finnair’s AirLounge

- Finnair has unveiled its all-new business class seat for its Airbus A330 and A350 planes, but it doesn’t recline.
- The revolutionary design is rare in the industry, but it still comes with several luxury amenities.
- According to Finnair, forgoing recline allows “larger flexible living space” to sit or lay in different positions.
Finnish flag carrier Finnair is upgrading its business class with an all-new seat.
The innovative AirLounge has been developed by Collins Aerospace, a company that specializes in interior cabin products, and will be fitted onto the airline’s Airbus A330 and A350 widebody jets.
Finnair is the launch customer of the new product, which has been inspired by lounge furniture. It features a large, fixed cocoon-like shell…
…a privacy divider…
…18-inch inflight entertainment screens…
…a flexible table for working or dining…
…USB A, USB C, and PC ports…
…wireless mobile charging…
…and different lighting options. Specifically, each seat has a customized lamp that can tailor the ambiance of the space to the passenger. It also doubles as a reading light.
Moreover, there is also a “do not disturb” light for total privacy.
The seat lamp complements the new mood lighting installed in the cabin, which was designed to combat jet leg.
According to Finnair, the lighting is inspired by Nordic nature, including the Northern Lights, which comes on when the cabin is dimmed for sleep.
Moreover, the seat features Finnair’s “Nordic design style” that includes a “warm, dark, comforting colour scheme”
AirLounge also offers specially designed storage space for laptops, other electronic devices, and personal items. The storage is certified for taxi, takeoff, and landing, so travelers will be able to access their items without needing to wait for the fasten seat belt sign to turn off.
While the premium seat comes with luxury amenities, it lacks one thing many travelers deem necessary in business class — recline.
According to David Kondo, Finnair’s head of customer experience product design, removing the recline mechanism and using a 3D shell gives passengers a “larger flexible living space.”
“This allows you to move more freely and take up different positions that traditional aircraft seats do not allow,” he said in a press release.
Meanwhile, when sitting, passengers can prop their feet onto the ottoman that is included in the seat…
…or bring up panels to create a larger flat surface to spread out.
The seat also comes with a mattress, duvet, and fluffy pillows to create a bed for sleeping.
“Our investment to enhance the long-haul customer experience demonstrates the continuing commitment of the whole Finnair team to deliver a premium experience in every cabin on our aircraft,” Finnair CEO Topi Manner said.
In addition to the new seat, Finnair is also introducing new cutlery and chinaware for business class meals, which was inspired by the contemporary home environment.
Finnair’s business class passengers will also have the option to enjoy snacks and drinks from the new refreshment area installed in the front of the aircraft.
Overall, despite lacking recline, the new lounger is much larger than the airline’s current offering, which is a typical lie-flat seat with limited storage.
Source: USA Today
Moreover, the current product does not have as much space for passengers to spread out, and its inflight entertainment screen is two inches smaller.
Source: USA Today
According to Finnair, the new business loungers are expected to fly by spring 2022. While it is uncertain how customers will react to no recline, the revolutionary approach to luxury travel is sure to turn heads.
