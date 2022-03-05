A European airline is offering premium economy for the first time in its history as demand for the cabin continues to soar — meet Vector

- Finland’s flag carrier Finnair recently unveiled its first-ever premium economy seat to meet soaring demand.
- Unlike Finnair’s business class, the premium seats offer an eight-inch recline that creates a 60-degree resting angle.
- The new cabin will be available on the airline’s Airbus A330 and A350 jets beginning in spring 2022.
Premium economy has never been more popular.
During the pandemic, demand for premium seats has soared, with airlines like Delta and United saying the number of passengers flying in the cabin in 2021 exceeded 2019 levels.
“I think the big epiphany for us was there’s a much broader demand for this [premium economy] than just business travelers,” Delta president Glen Haustein said in the company’s quarter three earnings call.
The reason for the spike is, in part, due to lower fares.
According to data from Expedia, premium tickets cost 290% more than regular economy fares in 2021.
Source: Expedia
While that may seem like a jump, it is significantly less than 2020 and 2019, which saw 365% and 430% more expensive premium fares, respectively. Moreover, 26% of Americans said they will upgrade if they can afford it.
Source: Expedia
Another factor was space. President of the Crystal Cabin Award Association, Lukas Kaestner, said travelers upgraded to the larger seats for social distancing during the pandemic.
The premium seat has gotten so popular that Lufthansa has overhauled its old cabin with all-new ZIMprivacy recliners.
The new seats feature about 39 inches (99cm) of pitch, 18-19 inches of width, a fold-out leg rest, large inflight entertainment screens, a USB port, and a reading lamp.
Source: Insider
According to Bloomberg, the German carrier’s premium seats are 40% more profitable per square foot than business class. Moreover, Lufthansa told SimpleFlying that its premium cabin is its most profitable product.
Source: Bloomberg, Simple Flying
Finnish national carrier Finnair has taken notice of the popularity and success of premium cabins and has decided to create one of its own.
Throughout its nearly 100-year history, Finnair has never offered premium economy on its aircraft.
Instead, the airline has stuck to a black and white model with just regular economy and business class across its fleet of regional and mainline jets. But, that is changing with the introduction of Vector.
In early February, Finnair announced it is configuring its Airbus A330 and A350 widebody jets with a new, modern premium seat for long-haul flights to Asia and North America starting in spring 2022.
“The investment has been an easy decision for us,” Finnair CEO Topi Manner told Bloomberg. “Premium economy is the most profitable real estate on the aircraft, and the pandemic is reinforcing that.”
Source: Bloomberg
The new product, called Vector, is made by HAECO Cabin Solutions and offers customers more choice and comfort on long journeys. According to Finnair, the seat offers 50% more space than economy.
Vector was designed to be light and comfortable, offering memory foam cushions with 38 inches (97cm) of pitch, eight inches of recline, and a full leg rest that creates a 60-degree resting angle.
Source: HAECO
The seat also features a personal reading light, a cocktail counter, and a meal table…
…universal PC and USB A outlets…
…several storage areas for electronics and other personal items…
…and a 13-inch (33cm) inflight entertainment screen.
Those traveling in premium economy will be treated to extra luxuries, like an improved amenity kit designed by Finnish company Marimekko…
…and two meal services, including a three-course meal served on chinaware and a light second dish or snack before arrival.
Finnair is not the only airline to overhaul its premium cabin. Dubai-based Emirates unveiled its first-ever premium economy cabin at the end of 2021.
The impressive seat features 40 inches (102cm) of pitch, a leg rest, a coat hook, TV screens, charging ports, and a drink counter.
