A European airline is offering premium economy for the first time in its history as demand for the cabin continues to soar — meet Vector

Premium economy has never been more popular. premium economy. Air France Some airlines may scrap business class entirely to make room for more ‘premium economy’ seats, a report says

During the pandemic, demand for premium seats has soared, with airlines like Delta and United saying the number of passengers flying in the cabin in 2021 exceeded 2019 levels. Premium Plus cabin. United Airlines Source: Condé Nast Traveler

“I think the big epiphany for us was there’s a much broader demand for this [premium economy] than just business travelers,” Delta president Glen Haustein said in the company’s quarter three earnings call. Delta premium select. Delta Air Lines Source: Condé Nast Traveler

The reason for the spike is, in part, due to lower fares. Cathay Pacific premium economy line at Hong Kong International Airport. Sorbis/Shutterstock Source: Condé Nast Traveler

According to data from Expedia, premium tickets cost 290% more than regular economy fares in 2021. Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 premium economy. Joel Whalton/Shutterstock Source: Expedia

While that may seem like a jump, it is significantly less than 2020 and 2019, which saw 365% and 430% more expensive premium fares, respectively. Moreover, 26% of Americans said they will upgrade if they can afford it. Singapore Airlines A350 premium economy. Christian Heinz/Shutterstock Source: Expedia

Another factor was space. President of the Crystal Cabin Award Association, Lukas Kaestner, said travelers upgraded to the larger seats for social distancing during the pandemic. French bee premium economy. Taylor Rains/Insider Source: Condé Nast Traveler

The premium seat has gotten so popular that Lufthansa has overhauled its old cabin with all-new ZIMprivacy recliners. Lufthansa old premium economy. Sorbis/Shutterstock Lufthansa is upgrading its premium economy seats as the cabin soars in popularity among travelers — meet ZIMprivacy

The new seats feature about 39 inches (99cm) of pitch, 18-19 inches of width, a fold-out leg rest, large inflight entertainment screens, a USB port, and a reading lamp. s’ ZIMprivacy premium economy seats. The Lufthansa Group Source: Insider

According to Bloomberg, the German carrier’s premium seats are 40% more profitable per square foot than business class. Moreover, Lufthansa told SimpleFlying that its premium cabin is its most profitable product. Lufthansa premium economy. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock Simple Flying Source: Bloomberg

Finnish national carrier Finnair has taken notice of the popularity and success of premium cabins and has decided to create one of its own. Finnair. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock A European airline just unveiled its new business class seat, but the seats don’t recline — meet Finnair’s AirLounge

Throughout its nearly 100-year history, Finnair has never offered premium economy on its aircraft. economy class cabin. Finnair Source: Finnair

Instead, the airline has stuck to a black and white model with just regular economy and business class across its fleet of regional and mainline jets. But, that is changing with the introduction of Vector. ‘s new AirLounge business class seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

In early February, Finnair announced it is configuring its Airbus A330 and A350 widebody jets with a new, modern premium seat for long-haul flights to Asia and North America starting in spring 2022. new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

“The investment has been an easy decision for us,” Finnair CEO Topi Manner told Bloomberg. “Premium economy is the most profitable real estate on the aircraft, and the pandemic is reinforcing that.” new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Bloomberg

The new product, called Vector, is made by HAECO Cabin Solutions and offers customers more choice and comfort on long journeys. According to Finnair, the seat offers 50% more space than economy. new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Finnair Source: HAECO

Vector was designed to be light and comfortable, offering memory foam cushions with 38 inches (97cm) of pitch, eight inches of recline, and a full leg rest that creates a 60-degree resting angle. new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: HAECO

The seat also features a personal reading light, a cocktail counter, and a meal table… new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…universal PC and USB A outlets… new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…several storage areas for electronics and other personal items… new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

…and a 13-inch (33cm) inflight entertainment screen. new Vector premium economy seat. Finnair Source: Finnair

Those traveling in premium economy will be treated to extra luxuries, like an improved amenity kit designed by Finnish company Marimekko… premium economy amenity kit. Finnair Source: Finnair

…and two meal services, including a three-course meal served on chinaware and a light second dish or snack before arrival. premium economy meal. Finnair Source: Finnair

Finnair is not the only airline to overhaul its premium cabin. Dubai-based Emirates unveiled its first-ever premium economy cabin at the end of 2021. premium economy. Emirates Emirates is giving 52 of its Airbus A380s a brand-new look including upgrades in every cabin and premium economy seating — see inside