See Everything Inside An iPad 3G (Teardown)

An iPad 3G costs (at least) $629, so you probably want to be pretty careful with yours.



If you’re dying to see what’s going on inside Apple‘s newest gadget, but don’t want to risk destroying your own (a voiding your warranty), iFixit’s complete teardown is for you.

No huge surprises, but it’s high quality gadget porn.

See also: iPad 3G lines across the land

