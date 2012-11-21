See Every Twinkie Featured In Every Movie Ever Made

After this week’s Twinkie scare, the Hostess treat has been on the top of everyone’s minds.



And now The Huffington Post has put together a five-minute-long movie montage featuring every Twinkie and Twinkie reference in every film ever made.

From “Grease” to “Die Hard” to “Ghostbusters,” check out which of your favourite films have featured America’s favourite unhealthy snack.



SEE ALSO: How to make your own Twinkies >



