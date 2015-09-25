How to see every photo your friends have ever liked on Facebook

In 2009, Facebook introduced the “like” feature, making it easy for users to quickly validate each other’s photos with a thumbs up.

In the six years since, you and your friends have probably liked and forgotten about your fair share of photos.

Now, thanks to Facebook’s graph search, there’s an easy way to see all the photos you, your friends, and even some celebrities have liked over the years.

Here’s how to see all the photos someone has liked on Facebook.

First, decide who you’re going to search. We’re going to use Facebook’s own Mark Zuckerberg as an example. Type “photos liked by Mark Zuckerberg,” into the Facebook search bar and hit enter.

Next you’ll see a page with some of your chosen person’s like photos. Click “See more” at the bottom of the screen.

From there, you’ll be able to scroll through all their liked photos.

We tried this trick with a few other celebrities. Beyoncé seems to have a penchant for liking photos exclusively of herself.

As does Kim Kardashian West.

Here’s a look at Justin Bieber’s liking history.

You can also use the trick the see all the photos you’ve liked over the years. Just type “Photos liked by me” into the search bar.

Or course, it’s not a perfect hack. If you’re not friends with the person who posted a photo your friend has liked, you might not be able to see that photo, depending on the poster’s privacy settings. Still, it’s a fun trip down memory lane.

