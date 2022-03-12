Embraer is entering the cargo jet market by converting 2 of its popular passenger E-jets into freighters — meet the E190F and E195F

- Embraer is converting its E190 and E195 passenger planes into freighters to target smaller markets.
- The company believes there is a gap between turboprop and larger narrowbody cargo jets that the E-freighters can fill.
- The E190F and E195F will be deployed on shorter routes between 600 and 1,400 nautical miles.
The demand for air cargo has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies have recognized the risk of shipping delays due to port congestion and supply chain issues, and many are starting to pay more to ship via air rather than land.
The boom has prompted manufacturers to develop new freighter jets that are more fuel-efficient and cost-effective than current models, with both Airbus and Boeing announcing new cargo planes in recent months.
In January, Boeing unveiled its all-new 777-8 freighter, which will become the largest and longest-range cargo plane in the industry.
The freighter, which is the cargo version of the planemaker’s new 777X passenger jet, can carry a payload of 188 tonnes and will have 25% better fuel efficiency than current variants.
The aircraft’s launch customer will be Qatar Airways, which purchased 34 777-8Fs, with the option to acquire 16 more in a deal worth $20 billion.
Meanwhile, Airbus also announced its own new freighter at the Dubai Air Show in November — the A350F.
The cargo plane is derived from the company’s A350-1000 passenger jet and boasts a 20% decrease in fuel burn and emissions.
Now, Embraer is entering the market with its own passenger-to-freighter jet — the E190F and the E195F. The new cargo planes are expected to enter service in early 2024.
While some worry the industry may become oversaturated with all the new concepts, Embraer’s E-freighters fill a niche gap between small and mid-size cargo planes to target regional markets.
Embraer’s converted planes will be bigger and longer range than turboprops, like FedEx’s ATR-72s…
…but will still leave plenty of room for larger narrowbody freighters, like Amazon Air’s Boeing 737 cargo operations.
The freighters, which will be deployed on routes ranging from 600 – 1,400 nautical miles, will save up to 25% on operating costs compared to the classic Boeing 737 and competing turboprops.
According to Embraer, the conversions will occur in the company’s Brazil assembly line.
The planemaker plans to take E190 and E195 passenger variants and install a front cargo door, a cargo handling system, floor reinforcement, and a 9G cargo barrier that will protect freight and crew.
Other changes include adding a cargo smoke detection system and fire extinguishers and removing overhead bins.
Moreover, the cabin’s interior will be stripped and prepared to hold cargo pallets, which will be the same ones used on bigger jets. This makes it easier to transfer goods from larger planes to E-freighters.
Both planes will have an impressive cargo hold, with the E190F carrying a volume of 3,632 square feet and a payload of 23,600 pounds (10,705kg). Meanwhile, the E195F will have a greater volume and payload capacity of 4,171 square feet and 27,100 pounds (12,292kg).
“Cargo airlines can now put right-capacity E190F and E195F freighters on the right routes with the right frequency and right economics,” Embraer said in a press release. “Moreover, airlines can now access new smaller markets while deploying their larger aircraft on routes where they are more economical.”
