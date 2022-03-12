Embraer is entering the cargo jet market by converting 2 of its popular passenger E-jets into freighters — meet the E190F and E195F

The demand for air cargo has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing 747-400 cargo loading. Davide Calabresi/Shutterstock We went inside Emirates SkyCargo’s massive Dubai facility and saw how air cargo is keeping the global supply chain running amid the shipping crisis

Companies have recognized the risk of shipping delays due to port congestion and supply chain issues, and many are starting to pay more to ship via air rather than land. Touring the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Thomas Pallini/Insider We chartered a boat with a logistics expert to look at port congestion up close and saw how American greed is leading to shortages and empty shelves

The boom has prompted manufacturers to develop new freighter jets that are more fuel-efficient and cost-effective than current models, with both Airbus and Boeing announcing new cargo planes in recent months. Boeing 747 cargo hold. M101Studio/Shutterstock The air cargo boom has airlines from UPS to Air France spending billions on Boeing and Airbus freighter aircraft — and new jets can’t come soon enough

In January, Boeing unveiled its all-new 777-8 freighter, which will become the largest and longest-range cargo plane in the industry. The Boeing 777-8 Freighter. PRNewsfoto/Boeing Boeing just unveiled the freighter variant of its new flagship 777X jet as cargo demand continues to skyrocket — take a look at the massive plane

The freighter, which is the cargo version of the planemaker’s new 777X passenger jet, can carry a payload of 188 tonnes and will have 25% better fuel efficiency than current variants. ‘s new 777-8 freighter. Boeing Source: Insider

The aircraft’s launch customer will be Qatar Airways, which purchased 34 777-8Fs, with the option to acquire 16 more in a deal worth $20 billion. 777-8F rendering. Qatar Airways Source: Insider

Meanwhile, Airbus also announced its own new freighter at the Dubai Air Show in November — the A350F. Airbus A350F computer rendering. FIXION/Airbus Your packages may soon be flown on a massive jet with only one pilot, and it’s only a matter of time before you could be too

The cargo plane is derived from the company’s A350-1000 passenger jet and boasts a 20% decrease in fuel burn and emissions. A350F. Airbus Boeing’s new 777-8 freighter will be the largest and longest-range twin-engine cargo plane in the industry. See how it stacks up to rival Airbus’ A350F.

Now, Embraer is entering the market with its own passenger-to-freighter jet — the E190F and the E195F. The new cargo planes are expected to enter service in early 2024. E-freighter. Embraer Source: Embraer

While some worry the industry may become oversaturated with all the new concepts, Embraer’s E-freighters fill a niche gap between small and mid-size cargo planes to target regional markets. freighter market gap. Embraer Source: Embraer

Embraer’s converted planes will be bigger and longer range than turboprops, like FedEx’s ATR-72s… FedEx ATR-72. kamilpetran/Shutterstock FedEx no longer will fly your Amazon packages — and now pressure is mounting on the company as it gears up its in-house air-freight network

…but will still leave plenty of room for larger narrowbody freighters, like Amazon Air’s Boeing 737 cargo operations. Amazon Air is a cargo airline brand for Amazon freight delivery service based in Seattle, Washington. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images A small airline’s ‘stroke of genius’ decision to carry Amazon packages possibly saved it from the disaster afflicting other passenger carriers

The freighters, which will be deployed on routes ranging from 600 – 1,400 nautical miles, will save up to 25% on operating costs compared to the classic Boeing 737 and competing turboprops. Alaska Air Cargo — world’s first converted 737-700 freighter. Alaska Airlines Source: Embraer

According to Embraer, the conversions will occur in the company’s Brazil assembly line. Embraer Structural Assembly line model 170-190. Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Image Source: Embraer

The planemaker plans to take E190 and E195 passenger variants and install a front cargo door, a cargo handling system, floor reinforcement, and a 9G cargo barrier that will protect freight and crew. E-freighter. Embraer Source: Embraer

Other changes include adding a cargo smoke detection system and fire extinguishers and removing overhead bins. Inside an passenger cabin. Embraer Source: Embraer

Moreover, the cabin’s interior will be stripped and prepared to hold cargo pallets, which will be the same ones used on bigger jets. This makes it easier to transfer goods from larger planes to E-freighters. Cargo loading onto an American Airlines aircraft. Tom Pennington/Getty Images Source: Embraer

Both planes will have an impressive cargo hold, with the E190F carrying a volume of 3,632 square feet and a payload of 23,600 pounds (10,705kg). Meanwhile, the E195F will have a greater volume and payload capacity of 4,171 square feet and 27,100 pounds (12,292kg). Cargo configurations. Embraer Source: Embraer