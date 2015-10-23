See Earth from a million miles away

NASA has launched a website to feature the images of earth taken a million miles away. Every day a dozen photographs, taken in the previous 12-36 hours, will be posted to the space agency’s website.

There’s also an archive of images, searchable by date and continent.

The Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) is mounted on the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR).

DSCOVR is a partnership between NASA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Air Force, and monitors solar wind. The data it produces is integral for weather alerts and forecasts.

But for those of us who aren’t meteorologists, it offers an amazing view of our beautiful planet.

Check out more at the EPIC website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.