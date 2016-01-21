Calvin Harris, the world's top DJ, has listed his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for just under $10 million

Jason Merritt/Getty Harris is moving on to an even bigger property.

You might be jealous of Calvin Harris because he’s the world’s best-paid DJ — the Scotsman raked in $66 million in 2015, according to Forbes estimates — or because he’s superstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Well, here’s one more reason to be envious: he’s got some pretty sweet real estate. Like this four-bedroom, 10,620-square-foot Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, which he just put up for sale for $9.995 million, according to Variety.

He bought it in 2013 for $7 million, public records say. It’s listed with the Altman Brothers and Douglas Elliman.

Does this confirm rumours that he’s moving in with Swift? Not necessarily: looks like Harris is just saying goodbye to his smaller spot, as he also owns a $15 million 10-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills.

See how a DJ at the top of his game decorates his bedroom, below.

Set in Hollywood Hills West, just above the world-famous Sunset Strip, the 10,620-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The contemporary two-level home is considered architecturally 'zen', with lots of wide glass windows to take advantage of the views. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman It also includes an infinity-edge pool. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman An outdoor grill and seating area make it ideal for entertaining. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The extensive city views down over Los Angeles are a sought-after commodity. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Here, the circular private driveway with double gate welcomes guests to the bachelor pad. There's parking for ten cars -- perfect for throwing house parties. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Inside, it's the ultimate in masculine, simple design: strong lines, open spaces, and lots of black and white. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Dark ceiling beams and wood floors make a striking contrast with the bright white interior space. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Contemporary design elements are scattered throughout, like this chandelier, which is reminiscent of cascading bubbles. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The massive chef's kitchen opens out onto the living space. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Despite the fact that the two-level home was built in the 1950s, it looks extremely modern. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Harris is Scottish, but his interest in California real estate suggests he might be a convert to the Golden State. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The two-level complex has double-height ceilings and an open stairwell. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Here, a minimalist bedroom looks out over the L.A. horizon. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The dark ceiling beams are a continuing design element throughout the house. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman This modernist bathroom is extremely spacious, with a freestanding tub. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Leather, glass, and other natural materials feature heavily throughout. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman In this room, a fur throw on the bed adds a cosy vibe. There's also a two-bedroom guesthouse on the property. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Huge windows are also prevalent, taking full advantage of the view. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman A minimalist tiled bathroom sticks to the prevailing neutral colour scheme. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Here's another bedroom. Even without this house in his arsenal, Harris has no dearth of bedrooms for visiting guests; his other estate has ten. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Animal-skin rugs are another theme, as seen in this office space. As you'd expect for a world-famous DJ, the sound system throughout the house is top of the line, and there's finger print security. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman A state-of-the-art home theatre makes for a great spot to relax and watch Hollywood's greatest. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman Or a spa with a steam room and sauna could help you kick back. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman The contemporary open fire pit offers both a beautiful and functional way to keep warm in the cool California nights. Altman Brothers/Douglas Elliman

