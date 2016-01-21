Calvin Harris, the world's top DJ, has listed his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for just under $10 million

You might be jealous of Calvin Harris because he’s the world’s best-paid DJ — the Scotsman raked in $66 million in 2015, according to Forbes estimates — or because he’s superstar Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.
Well, here’s one more reason to be envious: he’s got some pretty sweet real estate. Like this four-bedroom, 10,620-square-foot Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, which he just put up for sale for $9.995 million, according to Variety.
He bought it in 2013 for $7 million, public records say. It’s listed with the Altman Brothers and Douglas Elliman.
Does this confirm rumours that he’s moving in with Swift? Not necessarily: looks like Harris is just saying goodbye to his smaller spot, as he also owns a $15 million 10-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills.
See how a DJ at the top of his game decorates his bedroom, below.
Set in Hollywood Hills West, just above the world-famous Sunset Strip, the 10,620-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The contemporary two-level home is considered architecturally 'zen', with lots of wide glass windows to take advantage of the views.
Here, the circular private driveway with double gate welcomes guests to the bachelor pad. There's parking for ten cars -- perfect for throwing house parties.
Inside, it's the ultimate in masculine, simple design: strong lines, open spaces, and lots of black and white.
Contemporary design elements are scattered throughout, like this chandelier, which is reminiscent of cascading bubbles.
Harris is Scottish, but his interest in California real estate suggests he might be a convert to the Golden State.
In this room, a fur throw on the bed adds a cosy vibe. There's also a two-bedroom guesthouse on the property.
Here's another bedroom. Even without this house in his arsenal, Harris has no dearth of bedrooms for visiting guests; his other estate has ten.
Animal-skin rugs are another theme, as seen in this office space. As you'd expect for a world-famous DJ, the sound system throughout the house is top of the line, and there's finger print security.
