See DeSean Jackson's INCREDIBLE Game-Winning Punt Return TD

Today’s Giants-Eagles came contained one of the greatest finishes in the history of the NFL. With just 11 seconds remaining in a tie game, Philadelphia wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned a punt 65-yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game to beat the Giants in stunning fashion. (The Eagles scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.)



Take a look:



The play was eerily similar to one from 2003, when Bryant Westbrook returned a punt in the final two minutes to shock the same Giants in the same stadium.



And who could ever forget the original “Miracle at the Meadowlands” — again the Eagles and Giants — and the play that forever changed the way teams run out the clock at the end of games.



