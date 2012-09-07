See Curiosity Roving Mars Through Pictures

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

About a month after landing on the surface of Mars the Curiosity rover has been making headway finding her way around the planet. After days of checking out her instruments, she made her first move Aug. 22. Since then, the team’s been getting more comfortable operating the rover and have moved about a football field from her landing site.Here are a collection of images from her travels.



Currently, the rover is entering a testing stage, so she’s going to be sitting in one spot for about a week while the team stretches her arm and makes sure everything is calibrated alright. She’s then headed out for a long drive to a spot called Glenelg, where three different-looking types of rock meet up.

She’ll take some samples along the way and use all her different features to teach us more about Mars, and see if there is any evidence that life once existed there.

This mosaic overhead view shows the rover's first test drive, on Aug. 22. She drove forward about 15 feet, rotated 120 degrees and then reversed about 8 feet. In this picture Curiosity is about 20 feet from its landing site, named Bradbury Landing. This image shows a close-up of track marks from the first test drive. The rover's arm is visible in the foreground. This image shows a close-up of track marks left by NASA's Curiosity rover. Holes in the rover's wheels, seen here in this view, leave imprints in the tracks that can be used to help the rover drive more accurately. See more about Curiosity's wheels. This picture shows track marks from the rover's first Martian drives. The rover's Bradbury Landing site and its first tire marks are seen at centre, in the distance, while tracks from the second drive are in the foreground. Mount Sharp is on the horizon, which is curved to due to the camera's fisheye lens. On Aug. 28, 2012, during the 22nd Martian day, or sol, after landing on Mars, NASA's Curiosity rover drove about 52 feet eastward, the longest drive of the mission so far. After a short drive on sol 22, Curiosity's wheels are covered in Martian dirt. This full-circle view is centered toward the south, with north at both ends. Here's where Curiosity arrived after sol 29. Tracks from the drive are visible in the image. For scale, Curiosity leaves parallel tracks about 9 feet apart. This image from the HiRise Mars orbiter shows Curiosity on the surface of the red planet. You can see her tracks emerging from the burn marks. Here's how far she's come so far. The future holds a trip all the way to Glenelg, set to start in about a week. Read more about the Mars mission! Mars Rover Uses Ancient Knots To Secure Its Precious Payload

