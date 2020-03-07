These robots are fighting the coronavirus in China by disinfecting hospitals, taking temperatures, and preparing meals

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 3,300 people worldwide and infected more than 97,000, according to recent totals.

The virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 86 other countries, while most cases are concentrated in China.

As the outbreak spreads, robots are being used to disinfect, take temperatures, and even prepare food.

In China, robots are being used to minimise the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by taking on cleaning and food preparation jobs that are considered dangerous for humans.

The worldwide death toll of the coronavirus disease that originated in Wuhan, China, is now more than 3,300, and the virus has infected more than 97,000 people. On January 30, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared it a global health emergency. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement.

It’s now on every continent except Antarctica, and the CDC has said that there are likely to be more US cases in the near future.

Take a look at some of the clever ways robots are used across China to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In Wuhan, where the outbreak started, a robot spraying disinfectant moves through a residential area of the city.

China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Volunteers refill the robot with disinfectant on March 3.

China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Workers on scooters control the robot.

REUTERS

A patrol robot in a Shenyang, China, hospital checks temperatures and disinfects people and spaces.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

These robots are used at hospitals to cut down on demands on medical staff.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hangzhou, China, is yet another city using robots to disinfect large areas.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

They’re controlled via remote control, and can be seen getting refilled here.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hangzhou’s disinfecting robots look notably different from those in Wuhan and Shenyang, almost resembling tanks.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Another robot disinfectant in Luoyang is remote-controlled and able to climb stairs.

REUTERS

This hand sanitizer-dispensing robot was photographed in Shanghai on March 4.

REUTERS

Robots are being used for more than just disinfecting areas with coronavirus. A hospital in Ezhou has incorporated a robot chef into its kitchen.

Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

The robot can reportedly produce 100 pots of rice per hour.

Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

The robot operates without human supervision, which minimizes the number of people in the hospital exposed to the virus.

Photo by Shi Xiaojie/China News Service via Getty Images

Sharing food presents an opportunity to spread the virus, so some cities have been incorporating robots in food service and preparation.

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This robot delivered food to diners in Hangzhou.

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

