Boeing just unveiled the freighter variant of its new flagship 777X jet as cargo demand continues to skyrocket — take a look at the massive plane

- Boeing unveiled its brand new 777-8 freighter to tackle the increasing cargo demand.
- The plane will be the largest and longest-range cargo plane in the industry with 25% better fuel efficiency.
- Qatar Airways will be the launch customer with an order of 34 planes, with the first delivery expected in 2027.
Boeing just unveiled its newest cargo jetliner — the 777-8 freighter.
The plane comes as cargo demand continues to grow. During the pandemic, passenger airlines carried more freight to make up for the decline in passenger traffic.
Moreover, port congestion also led to an increase in the need for air shipping, so prices and demand for cargo skyrocketed.
According to Boeing, cargo demand has jumped 7% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and the planemaker is betting big on the expansion of its freighters as customers seek to replace aging 747-400Fs with smaller, more fuel-efficient jets.
“We are proud that Boeing provides over 90% of the world’s dedicated freighter capacity,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said. “With global supply chains under pressure and high demand for e-commerce, the performance and capabilities of the fleet is more important than ever.”
The 777-8F is the cargo version of the 777X, which features innovative folding wingtips and is an updated version of the original 777 aircraft that first flew in 1994.
The 777X family was announced in 2013 at the Dubai Air Show and had its first successful test flight in January 2020.
The new freighter is an addition to the current 777X models in production, including the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger planes.
Once complete, the 777-8F will be the largest and longest-range twin-engine cargo jet on the market, combining the advanced technology of the 777X and the performance of the original 777 freighter.
The aircraft offers a higher payload capacity than any competing twin-engine cargo plane, as well as 25% better fuel efficiency, emissions, and operating costs, according to Boeing.
Specifically, the aircraft can carry a maximum payload of 118 tonnes and fly up to 4,410 nautical miles (5,075 miles (8,167km)), meaning operators can make fewer fuel stops and reduce landing fees paid at airports on longer routes.
The 777-8F is powered by the world’s largest aircraft engine, the General Electric GE9X, which was exclusively built for the 777X family.
Fortunately for customers, the new plane can operate seamlessly with Boeing’s other cargo aircraft and use the same containers and pallets used for the original 777 freighter.
Moreover, the pallets used on the 747 cargo jet can also be used on the 777-8F with different contouring, according to Boeing.
Doha-based Qatar Airways will be the launch customer for the new freighter, with the first delivery expected in 2027.
The carrier has purchased 34 planes, with the option to acquire 16 more. The deal is worth over $US20 ($AU28) billion and is the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value, according to the manufacturer.
“Qatar Airways is honored to have the opportunity to be the launch customer for the 777-8 Freighter, an aircraft which will not only allow us to further enhance our product offering for our customers, but also help us meet our objectives to deliver a sustainable future for our business,” Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker said.
“Qatar Airways’ selection of the efficient 777-8 Freighter is a testament to our commitment to provide freighters with market-leading capacity, reliability, and efficiency,” Deal said.
The 777-8F joins Boeing’s growing fleet of cargo airplanes, like the 747-8F…
…the 777F…
…the 767-300F…
… and the 737-800BCF (Boeing converted freighter).