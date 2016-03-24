This one photo shows why you need to see 'Batman v Superman' in IMAX

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is in theatres Friday.

The first reviews for the film are out and they’re pretty underwhelming. Chances are, you already have your ticket or are planning to see the giant superhero showdown this weekend because it’s a big event film which fans have been waiting to see on the big screen for a long time.

If you’re heading to the movies this weekend, there’s only one way you should see the movie: 2D IMAX on a real IMAX screen.

Why?

Director Zack Snyder filmed several scenes in IMAX 70mm. Depending on how and where you see the film, you may be missing out on footage from those scenes due to the screen’s aspect ratio.

This image, sent out Tuesday, March 22 by IMAX, shows the different ways in which you’ll see IMAX-filmed scenes:

I’ll check it out again in 3D IMAX over the weekend to see if that format is worth it, but I would stick to IMAX on a real IMAX screen if you can find one.

If you’re in NYC, I suggest heading to AMC’s Lincoln Square. The theatre on the top floor is a true IMAX theatre.

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson explains how Batman can really beat Superman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.