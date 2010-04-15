Spitzer's Friend Ashley Dupre Cashes In With Naked Playboy Shoot

So the May issue of Playboy hits stands on Friday. And inside the May issue of Playboy will be the first-ever naked photos of Ashley Dupre — former illegal paramour to Eliot Spitzer, tireless New York Post sex columnist and aspiring singer and BFF of high profile fashion publicists.



Village Voice blogger Foster Kamer got his hands on some hi-res photos of the issue and posted them earlier this afternoon, offering the world the first-ever glance of “the rack that brought down the governor.”

Check out the photos at the Village Voice >

Playboy hasn’t been doing so well lately, so maybe plastering Dupre all over its cover and centerfold will give it a much needed boost. (Dare we say it’s kind of a step up from Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon, who posed for the March issue?).

