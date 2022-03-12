Check out the rare Apple memorabilia now up for auction, from a high school yearbook signed by Steve Jobs to an autographed note he wrote to a 6-year-old

The auction includes relics from late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs’ life and career, such as autographed notes, candid shots of him as a college freshman, his early business cards, and even a poem he wrote in a high school classmate’s yearbook in 1971.

Here’s a closer look at some of the memorabilia now up for auction.

There’s a rare Apple check from 1976 in the amount of $3,430 for Apple-1 parts. It’s signed by Jobs and fellow Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak.

Jobs’ application for employment at Atari is also up for auction.

The auction features several relics signed by Jobs, including this copy of the premiere issue of Macworld magazine from February 1984 that shows him on the cover.

The auction has a handful of Jobs’ early business cards, including this one believed to date back to 1978 or 1979 …

… and this one, in color, from around 1983.

There’s also this card with Buzz Lightyear from Jobs’ tenure at Pixar. Jobs had written his phone number and license plate on the back of the card to exchange with a woman after she accidentally rear-ended his Mercedes sedan in the early 1990s, according to the letter of provenance accompanying the card.

One of the lots in the auction features a note Jobs wrote to a 6-year-old in 1982 at the request of the boy’s father. He wrote: “When I was 6 years old we didn’t have computers. You’re lucky. Keep learning about computers and how they are going to help us communicate with each other. You are our future.”

Another item being auctioned is this table card from Jobs’ 30th birthday celebration in San Francisco in February 1985. Citing an old Hindu proverb, it reads: “For the first thirty years of your life; you make your habits. For the last thirty years of your life, your habits make you.” The card goes on to say, “You’ve helped me acquire my habits (good and bad). Thank you for joining me tonight to celebrate thirty more years of living with them.” At the bottom of the card is a polka-dotted bowtie.

One of Jobs’ high school classmates contributed her 1971 yearbook, which Jobs signed with a poem, to the auction.

“When this you see, remember me, Little else can I say, remember me, as you may,” he wrote. Jobs was a junior at the time.

Besides Jobs, the auction also includes several items and photos signed by Wozniak.

There’s this Apple computer keyboard, signed “Woz” in the top right …

… as well as this glossy photo of the Apple-1 computer, also signed by Woz.

Another item up for auction is this note to a person named Charles from Wozniak, who, in a rare instance, signs his full name.