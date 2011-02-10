See All The Super Bowl Ads In 2 Minutes And 24 Seconds

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program! We know you loved our condensed version of Super Bowl XLV, but are you disappointed that it focused more on the football than the much more fun ads?



Fear not: Ad Week has their own mashup of all 61 Super Bowl commercials in a handy, two-and-a-half minute package. We suggest watching both videos at the same time while wearing a football helmet. It’s like being in the game!



