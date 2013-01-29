See All Business Insider's 2012 Advertising Data In One Handy Package

Cartier: one of the 10 best ads of 2012.

Photo: Cartier

As regular readers know, Business Insider publishes a lot of lists, rankings and data.We decided to compile all the databases we made in 2012 into one handy package.



Click through to Business Insider’s Advertising Lists And Rankings For 2012 and you will find (among many others):

The 33 Ad Execs With The Highest Salaries

The 10 Best Ads Of 2012

The 10 Worst Ads Of 2012

The 18 Most Powerful People In Mobile Advertising

The Most Creative 30 Under 30 In AdLand

The 30 Most Powerful Women In Advertising

The 21 Most Powerful Women In Mobile Advertising

The Banned Ads Of 2012

The 15 Sexiest Ads of 2012

The Most-Liked Facebook Pics From Advertisers

Meet The 25 Most Powerful People In PR

The 50 Sexiest Ad Executives Alive

The 30 Biggest Facebook Advertisers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.