See All Business Insider's 2012 Advertising Data In One Handy Package

As regular readers know, Business Insider publishes a lot of lists, rankings and data.We decided to compile all the databases we made in 2012 into one handy package.
Click through to Business Insider’s Advertising Lists And Rankings For 2012 and you will find (among many others):
- The 33 Ad Execs With The Highest Salaries
- The 10 Best Ads Of 2012
- The 10 Worst Ads Of 2012
- The 18 Most Powerful People In Mobile Advertising
- The Most Creative 30 Under 30 In AdLand
- The 30 Most Powerful Women In Advertising
- The 21 Most Powerful Women In Mobile Advertising
- The Banned Ads Of 2012
- The 15 Sexiest Ads of 2012
- The Most-Liked Facebook Pics From Advertisers
- Meet The 25 Most Powerful People In PR
- The 50 Sexiest Ad Executives Alive
- The 30 Biggest Facebook Advertisers
