Here are all the new emoji coming to your iPhone in Apple’s iOS 15.4 update, including a melting face, biting lip, heart hands, and disco ball

Dozens of new emoji are available in Apple’s iOS 15.4 beta and will likely roll out to everyone later this spring.

The new additions include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a biting lip, and heart hands.

See everything in the latest generation of emoji below.

Dozens of new emoji will be at your fingertips with Apple’s latest update, and they feature everything from beans and a disco ball to lip biting and, in peak pandemic fashion, a brave face holding back tears.

Emojipedia published a first look Thursday at the new emojis coming to iOS 15.4. The 37 new additions were approved in September by Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for greenlighting all emoji. They have already arrived for developers as part of the iOS 15.4 beta, but they’ll likely roll out to everyone else in March or April, Emojipedia says.

Here are all of the emoji coming to your iPhone with the iOS 15.4 update:

1. Melting face Melting face. Emojipedia 2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth Face with open eyes and hand over mouth. Emojipedia 3. Face with peeking eye Face with peeking eye. Emojipedia 4. Saluting face Saluting face. Emojipedia 5. Dotted line face Dotted line face. Emojipedia 6. Face with diagonal mouth Face with diagonal mouth. Emojipedia 7. Face holding back tears Face holding back tears. Emojipedia 8. Rightwards hand Rightwards hand. Emojipedia 9. Leftwards hand Leftwards hand. Emojipedia 10. Palm down hand Palm down hand. Emojipedia 11. Palm up hand Palm up hand. Emojipedia 12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed Hand with index finger and thumb crossed. Emojipedia 13. Index finger pointing at the viewer Index finger pointing at the viewer. Emojipedia 14. Heart hands Heart hands. Emojipedia 15. Biting lip Biting lip. Emojipedia 16. Person wearing a crown Person wearing a crown. Emojipedia 17. Pregnant man Pregnant man. Emojipedia 18. Pregnant person Pregnant person. Emojipedia 19. Troll Troll. Emojipedia 20. Coral Coral. Emojipedia 21. Lotus Lotus. Emojipedia 22. Empty nest Empty nest. Emojipedia 23. Nest with eggs Nest with eggs. Emojipedia 24. Beans Beans. Emojipedia 25. Pouring liquid Pouring liquid. Emojipedia 26. Jar Jar. Emojipedia 27. Playground slide Playground slide. Emojipedia 28. Wheel Wheel. Emojipedia 29. Ring buoy Ring buoy. Emojipedia 30. Hamsa Hamsa. Emojipedia 31. Disco ball Disco ball. Emojipedia 32. Low battery Low battery. Emojipedia 33. Crutch Crutch. Emojipedia 34. X-Ray X-Ray. Emojipedia 35. Bubbles Bubbles. Emojipedia 36. ID card ID card. Emojipedia 37. Heavy equals sign Heavy equals sign. Emojipedia 38. Handshakes featuring different skin tones Handshakes featuring different skin tones. Emojipedia