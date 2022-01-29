Search

Here are all the new emoji coming to your iPhone in Apple’s iOS 15.4 update, including a melting face, biting lip, heart hands, and disco ball

Sarah Jackson
Dozens of new emoji coming to iOS 15.4
  • Dozens of new emoji are available in Apple’s iOS 15.4 beta and will likely roll out to everyone later this spring.
  • The new additions include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a biting lip, and heart hands.
  • See everything in the latest generation of emoji below.

Dozens of new emoji will be at your fingertips with Apple’s latest update, and they feature everything from beans and a disco ball to lip biting and, in peak pandemic fashion, a brave face holding back tears.

Emojipedia published a first look Thursday at the new emojis coming to iOS 15.4. The 37 new additions were approved in September by Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for greenlighting all emoji. They have already arrived for developers as part of the iOS 15.4 beta, but they’ll likely roll out to everyone else in March or April, Emojipedia says.

Here are all of the emoji coming to your iPhone with the iOS 15.4 update: 

1. Melting face
A melting face smiley face emoji
Melting face. Emojipedia
2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
Emoji of Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth
Face with open eyes and hand over mouth. Emojipedia
3. Face with peeking eye
Emoji of face with peeking eye through two hands
Face with peeking eye. Emojipedia
4. Saluting face
Emoji of salute
Saluting face. Emojipedia
5. Dotted line face
Emoji of a dotted line face
Dotted line face. Emojipedia
6. Face with diagonal mouth
Emoji of a face with a diagonal mouth
Face with diagonal mouth. Emojipedia
7. Face holding back tears
Emoji of a face holding back tears
Face holding back tears. Emojipedia
8. Rightwards hand
Emoji of hand facing right
Rightwards hand. Emojipedia
9. Leftwards hand
Emoji of hand facing left
Leftwards hand. Emojipedia
10. Palm down hand
Emoji of hand with palm facing down
Palm down hand. Emojipedia
11. Palm up hand
Emoji of hand with palm facing up
Palm up hand. Emojipedia
12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
Emoji of thumb and index finger pinched together
Hand with index finger and thumb crossed. Emojipedia
13. Index finger pointing at the viewer
Emoji of index finger pointing at you
Index finger pointing at the viewer. Emojipedia
14. Heart hands
Emoji of hands forming a heart
Heart hands. Emojipedia
15. Biting lip
Emoji of biting lip
Biting lip. Emojipedia
16. Person wearing a crown
Emoji of a person wearing a crown
Person wearing a crown. Emojipedia
17. Pregnant man
Emoji of a pregnant man
Pregnant man. Emojipedia
18. Pregnant person
Emoji of a pregnant person
Pregnant person. Emojipedia
19. Troll
Emoji of a troll holding a staff
Troll. Emojipedia
20. Coral
Emoji of coral
Coral. Emojipedia
21. Lotus
Emoji of a lotus
Lotus. Emojipedia
22. Empty nest
Emoji of an empty nest
Empty nest. Emojipedia
23. Nest with eggs
Empty of a nest with two blue eggs in it
Nest with eggs. Emojipedia
24. Beans
Emoji of three beans
Beans. Emojipedia
25. Pouring liquid
Emoji of red liquid pouring out of a clear cup
Pouring liquid. Emojipedia
26. Jar
Emoji of a jar
Jar. Emojipedia
27. Playground slide
Emoji of a blue playground slide
Playground slide. Emojipedia
28. Wheel
Emoji of a wheel
Wheel. Emojipedia
29. Ring buoy
Emoji of a ring buoy
Ring buoy. Emojipedia
30. Hamsa
Emoji of hamsa
Hamsa. Emojipedia
31. Disco ball
Emoji of a disco ball
Disco ball. Emojipedia
32. Low battery
Emoji of low battery
Low battery. Emojipedia
33. Crutch
Emoji of a crutch
Crutch. Emojipedia
34. X-Ray
Emoji of an X-Ray
X-Ray. Emojipedia
35. Bubbles
Emoji of three bubbles
Bubbles. Emojipedia
36. ID card
Emoji of an identification card
ID card. Emojipedia
37. Heavy equals sign
Emoji of an equals sign
Heavy equals sign. Emojipedia
38. Handshakes featuring different skin tones
Emoji of handshakes in a range of different skin tones
Handshakes featuring different skin tones. Emojipedia
