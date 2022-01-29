Here are all the new emoji coming to your iPhone in Apple’s iOS 15.4 update, including a melting face, biting lip, heart hands, and disco ball

- Dozens of new emoji are available in Apple’s iOS 15.4 beta and will likely roll out to everyone later this spring.
- The new additions include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a biting lip, and heart hands.
- See everything in the latest generation of emoji below.
Dozens of new emoji will be at your fingertips with Apple’s latest update, and they feature everything from beans and a disco ball to lip biting and, in peak pandemic fashion, a brave face holding back tears.
Emojipedia published a first look Thursday at the new emojis coming to iOS 15.4. The 37 new additions were approved in September by Unicode Consortium, the organization responsible for greenlighting all emoji. They have already arrived for developers as part of the iOS 15.4 beta, but they’ll likely roll out to everyone else in March or April, Emojipedia says.
Here are all of the emoji coming to your iPhone with the iOS 15.4 update:
1. Melting face
2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
3. Face with peeking eye
4. Saluting face
5. Dotted line face
6. Face with diagonal mouth
7. Face holding back tears
8. Rightwards hand
9. Leftwards hand
10. Palm down hand
11. Palm up hand
12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
13. Index finger pointing at the viewer
14. Heart hands
15. Biting lip
16. Person wearing a crown
17. Pregnant man
18. Pregnant person
19. Troll
20. Coral
21. Lotus
22. Empty nest
23. Nest with eggs
24. Beans
25. Pouring liquid
26. Jar
27. Playground slide
28. Wheel
29. Ring buoy
30. Hamsa
31. Disco ball
32. Low battery
33. Crutch
34. X-Ray
35. Bubbles
36. ID card
37. Heavy equals sign
38. Handshakes featuring different skin tones