Past And Present GIFs Of 10 Famous Los Angeles Filming Locations

With help from a cool new app called Scenepast, Curbed is taking us back in time to some of Los Angeles’ most iconic filming locations.

ScenePast shows famous Hollywood scenes as they looked during production, and what they look like now.

Here’s how 10 film locations have changed over time:

1. “Witness To Murder” (1954) — 9560 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 90212

2. “Dragnet” (1967-1970) — 10601 Riverside Dr., North Hollywood, CA 91602

3. “Pretty In Pink” (1986) — Third Street & Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401

4. “Kojak” (1973-1978) — 436 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA

5. “Down Three Dark Streets” (1954) — 417 S. Hill, Los Angeles, CA, 90015

6. “Crime Of Passion” (1957) — 220 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

7. “Adam-12” (1968-1975) — 10836 Landale St., North Hollywood, CA 91602

8. “The Rockford Files” (1974) — 9039 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

9. “The Big Fix” (1978) — 8501 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills 90211

10. “90210” (1990-2000) — 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

This story was originally published by Curbed.

