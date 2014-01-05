Past And Present GIFs Of 10 Famous Los Angeles Filming Locations

Jennifer Michalski

With help from a cool new app called Scenepast, Curbed is taking us back in time to some of Los Angeles’ most iconic filming locations.

ScenePast shows famous Hollywood scenes as they looked during production, and what they look like now.

Here’s how 10 film locations have changed over time:

1. “Witness To Murder” (1954) — 9560 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 90212

Witness to Murder GIFCurbed via Scenepast

2. “Dragnet” (1967-1970) — 10601 Riverside Dr., North Hollywood, CA 91602

Dragnet GIFCurbed via Scenepast

3. “Pretty In Pink” (1986) — Third Street & Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pretty in Pink GIFCurbed via Scenepast

4. “Kojak” (1973-1978) — 436 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA

Kojak GIFCurbed via Scenepast

5. “Down Three Dark Streets” (1954) — 417 S. Hill, Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Down Dark Streets GIFCurbed via Scenepast

6. “Crime Of Passion” (1957) — 220 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Crime of Passion GIFCurbed via Scenepast

7. “Adam-12” (1968-1975) — 10836 Landale St., North Hollywood, CA 91602

Adam-12Curbed via Scenepast

8. “The Rockford Files” (1974) — 9039 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Rockford FilesCurbed via Scenepast

9. “The Big Fix” (1978) — 8501 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills 90211

The Big Fix GIFCurbed via Scenepast

10. “90210” (1990-2000) — 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

90210 GIFCurbed via Scenepast

This story was originally published by Curbed.

