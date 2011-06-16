Canucks Player Guarantees That Canucks Will Win Stanley Cup Tonight

Photo: AP

Daniel Sedin, one of Vancouver’s hopelessly bland Swedish twins, said something newsworthy for the first time in his life after Monday’s Game 6.“We’re going to win Game 7,” he told The Vancouver Sun.



The Bruins have outscored the Canucks 19-8 in the series. But Daniel has managed to maintain that steely Nordic resolve of his:

“Still, we’re 3-3 and we won all three games at home and we have the fourth game at home. So we have the seventh game at home and we’ll take that. We are confident.”

The Canucks are indeed 3-0 at home in the series. And the bookies still have them as a slight favourite (-140 on Bodog) in Game 7.

But Vancouver forward Mason Raymond is out, and Roberto Luongo is as mentally fragile as a 15-year-old gymnast. So anything can happen at this point.

[Editor’s note: There are plenty of mentally tough 15-year-old gymnasts out there. Click here for five minutes of sports glory for a reminder.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.