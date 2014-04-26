This Crazy Technology Would Scan Your Skeleton At The Airport To Determine If You Are A Threat

An Israeli video-technology firm called Extreme Reality is working on a skeletal scanning system that could help airports analyse and identify potentially threatening people passing through security, according to David Shamah with The Times of Israel.

The biometric system scans a body to detect its movements and compares them with a “skeletal map.”

Similar biometric authentication systems exist in airports around the world, but mainly for frequent travellers to speed up their security process. The way this works, however, is that these travellers register their biometric profile so that it can be saved in a database. Trying to get all travellers around the world to register their biometric profile would no doubt be a nightmare.

Enter Extreme Reality who has a different idea of how to leverage biometric authentication.

They’re using a standard 2-D surveillance camera to analyse a person’s motions and create a “skeletal map,” which shows the distance between joints and how they move. By comparing this map with future scans, Extreme Reality can detect any differences in movements that might indicate signs of stress or other red flags. The system uses complex algorithms to detect these differences, and according to Extreme Reality, it is more than 90% accurate.

“By analysing the body motion, we can understand if you’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing,” Extreme Reality CEO Dor Givon told Times of Israel.

Using such a system, airports would not have to register travellers, they could simply scan them once and automatically enter it into a database. This would, of course, leave room for possible danger after a traveller’s first scan, since there would be nothing to compare it against. But eventually this could lead to a secure authentication process.

Check out this video to learn more about Extreme Reality’s work with biometric identification:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.