These Extreme Security Measures Are Meant To Put A 'Ring Of Steel' Around The Olympics

With terrorists vowing to strike Sochi, security is the word on everyone’s lips.

Russia is trying its best to reassure the world. The chief organiser of the Sochi Olympics has recently bragged that the city is currently the “most secure venue on the planet.” Kremlin officials have insisted that the games will be protected by a “ring of steel.”

In the face of such danger, Putin is pulling out all of the stops.

Russia is taking to the skies to further protect (read spy on) the Olympic attendees. A massive drone fleet is currently being deployed above the region. In terms of CCTV coverage, Sochi is going for the gold. The intense CCTV blanket makes it one of the most watched cities in the world. Free wi-fi is being provided throughout the city, with the inclusion of Deep Packet Inspection technology. This allows security personnel to filter key words out of communications and see who is speaking to whom and about what. 'Everyone should expect that all their communications, all the technical devices like smart phones, laptops, will be completely transparent,' Andrei Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist and security services expert, told CBC news. Source: CBC News All attendees hoping to enter into the Olympic areas in Sochi must go through thorough physical screenings. Sochi also marks the first Olympics in which all attendees will have to go through background checks before attendance. A battalion of Spetsnaz, the Russian equivalent of Special Operations, have been deployed in the mountains outside of Sochi. Their directive is to stop possible militants from crossing into Sochi from the Caucasus. Upwards of 50,000 police and soldiers have been deployed to patrol the city and man the numerous checkpoints around the Olympic buildings. All cars and buses entering near to the Olympic zones in Sochi need to present the proper passes, as well as submit to a complete search. Russian police and soldiers are constantly searching the sewer systems around the Olympic Park for any hidden explosives. Putin isn't taking any chances with possible airline hijackings either. Anti-ballistic missile batteries have been set up at key points throughout the city, providing a intimidating change in scenery. As Sochi is a coastal city on the Black Sea, Russia has placed its navy in a defensive perimeter around the city. Sonar is also being used to detect the possibility of any hostile submarines. Emergency patrol vehicles are also instructed to perform constant sweeps around the Olympic districts in Sochi. Russian police will be aided by the patrols of 410 paramilitary Cossacks. The Cossacks will be unarmed and will function as a sort of community watch. The security will be protecting the most expensive Olympics ever.

