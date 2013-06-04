9 Anti-Hacking Rock Stars Who Toil In The Shadows At Apple

Window Snyder, Senior Security Product Manager

Apple products are flawlessly designed and impeccably engineered, and that includes the security tech built into them.



That’s because Apple has some of the most highly regarded experts in the business. It’s their job to make sure the company’s reputation for secure products, free from viruses and such, remains unblemished.

Apple iOS (the iPhone operating system) is extremely secure because there’s a lot of complex tech built in. It’s so secure that Apple has been rolling some of its features into OS X, the Mac operating system.

Apple actually sent some of its security experts to speak at last year’s Black Hat security conference for the first time in company history. No word yet on whether they’ll be making an encore this year.

In the meantime, we found some of Apple’s security experts that are doing important work behind the scenes to make sure malware doesn’t become a problem on Macs, iPhones and iPads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.