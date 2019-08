Living in a technically advanced world leaves us vulnerable any time we go online. That’s especially true when shopping online. Adam Levin, author of “Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers, and Identity Thieves” explains how to stay secure.

