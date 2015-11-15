Stadium security prevented one of the bombers from entering with an explosive vest, WSJ reports

A suicide bomber who detonated himself outside the France-Germany soccer match at the Stade de France attempted to get into the stadium but was turned away by security, according to Joshua Robinson and Inti Landauro of the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ, citing a security guard at the stadium, reports the man had a ticket to the match. When he tried to enter the stadium in the 15th minute of the game, a guard frisked him and found an explosive device. The attacker detonated himself outside the gate shortly thereafter.

Police suspect the attacker’s plan was to start a deadly stamped inside the stadium.

There were three bombings in total near the stadium. President Francois Hollande was at the match, and was evacuated after the explosions. The game was played to completion.

At least 129 people were killed in the city-wide attacks, according to a French prosecutor.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Adam Banicki.

