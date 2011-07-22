How To Break Into Fort Knox

Photo: Ft Knox

Completed in 1936 at a cost of just over half-a-million dollars, Fort Knox was designed to withstand any type of attack.Situated in the hills of Kentucky outside an Army base, it has always been primarily a U.S. gold vault. During World War II, however, it also held the Magna Carta, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the English crown jewels and the gold reserves from several occupied countries in Europe.



Security at the vault is a closely guarded secret, so much of what gets out is supposition. We’ve done our best to sort through the rumours.

