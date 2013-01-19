The Secret Service Has Put Together An Insanely Tight Security Plan For Obama's Inauguration

Photo: The White House

Presidential inaugurations are known for the pageantry, the big speeches, and the oath of office. But the biggest thing people are going to notice if they are in the D.C. area is security.The multiple levels of security are being handled by the U.S. Secret Service, the lead agency for January 20th. But they aren’t the only ones in the area.



They’ll be coordinating with over 42 agencies, including over 2000 police officers from 86 different jurisdictions across the country. In short, there’s going to be a lot of security and it’s going to be tight.

