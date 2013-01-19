The Secret Service Has Put Together An Insanely Tight Security Plan For Obama's Inauguration

Photo: The White House
Presidential inaugurations are known for the pageantry, the big speeches, and the oath of office. But the biggest thing people are going to notice if they are in the D.C. area is security.The multiple levels of security are being handled by the U.S. Secret Service, the lead agency for January 20th. But they aren’t the only ones in the area.
They’ll be coordinating with over 42 agencies, including over 2000 police officers from 86 different jurisdictions across the country. In short, there’s going to be a lot of security and it’s going to be tight.
At President Obama's first inauguration, there was a record-breaking crowd of over 1.8 million. This year, however, the estimates are between 600,000 and 800,000.
The Secret Service will also be deploying explosive detection dogs, which can sniff out bombs on people, and inside backpacks and cars.
Agents from the Secret Service Counter-Sniper Support Unit will be stationed along the parade route looking out for any long range threats.
The all-stars are the guys you don't really notice: Secret Service Special Agents, which will be around the President and roaming in the crowd.
Agents are highly trained and carry a .357 pistol, along with a modified Heckler&Koch MP5 submachine gun that can fit under their jackets.
As he takes the oath of office, the President will be flanked by Secret Service agents and protected by bulletproof shields.
The President will be riding safely in style. While inside the limo, he's protected by bulletproof glass and 8-inch thick armour plating.
At the end of the day, when the President is enjoying his Inaugural Ball, the Secret Service will still be close by.
