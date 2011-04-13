Adobe Finds A Huge Security Hole In Flash For Android

Photo: Flickr/holisticmonkey

Adobe has found a critical security hole in Flash that affects all Android versions.If there’s a Flash file embedded in a Microsoft Word document and you open it, a malicious user can run code on your computer.



The consequences of this one aren’t too bad because most document viewers on Android don’t support Flash, but it shows one of the problems of running Flash on smartphones: it’s yet another layer of security to worry about.

(Via Android Police)

