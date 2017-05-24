Security for major events in Australia is under review after the Manchester attack

Photo: Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced security measures at major events around the country will be reviewed following the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester yesterday.

A suspected suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb in Manchester Arena, killing 29 and injured 59 others.

Turnbull said Australia must be “more agile, more dynamic” than its enemies when responding to such incidents.

“We learn from every attack in every part of the world and we respond to that here,” he said.

“All of these attacks have the ability of inspiring others and to do so with similar methods.

“So we must be more agile, more dynamic, more rapid in our response than our enemies are.

“I want to emphasise the absolute critical importance of intelligence. Since September 2014, 63 people have been arrested in Australia on terrorism charges. 12 terrorist plots have been thwarted.

“Intelligence is the key. Knowing about these plans before they occur is vital.”

The State of Origin clash between Queensland and New South Wales kicks off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Wednesday.

While Suncorp stadium has a capacity of around 52,500. In the past the game’s played at ANZ stadium in Sydney have attracted more than 83,000 spectators.

The travel advice for Australians traveling to the United Kingdom has also raised to “high degree of caution”.

The change came in response to the UK government increasing its own domestic threat level to “critical” — the highest of the UK’s five domestic threat levels.

This morning British prime minister Theresa May also announced armed soldiers would be deployed in UK cities to assist police with security.

“Continue to avoid the area surrounding the Manchester Arena and anticipate significant transport delays in the Manchester area. Expect an increased police and security presence across the UK. Be vigilant about your personal security, monitor the media and follow local authorities’ instructions (Safety and security). In light of the UK’s increase to its threat level, we now advise you to exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom,” reads SmartTraveller.gov.au.

