Here's the actual security footage of 'El Chapo' escaping from his prison cell

Emma Fierberg, Reuters

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has escaped from Altiplano maximum security prison in Mexico. The prison released the security footage of his cell as he approaches the shower in his cell and seemingly disappears. Also, get an inside look at his cell and his escape route.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

