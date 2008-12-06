Security Firm Introduces Pirate-Buster Ship

Has fear of pirates kept you from setting sail on the high seas? Well, worry no more: a security firm founded by former Navy SEALs is offering the McArthur, a 183-foot ship equipped with 30 “security professionals,” surveillance helicopters and inflatable boats. The vessel will sail around with you and your fleet, warding off any eyepatch- and parrot-wearing buccaneers in the waters off the Horn of Africa



NY Post: The McArthur and its crew of 15 could meet a waiting cargo vessel or convoy in the Red Sea and shepherd it southward, through the Gulf of Aden during the 24 hours or so that it is exposed to modern-day Jolly Rogers.

When the cargo ship is safely past the horn, the McArthur would leave it and pick up a northbound ship in the Indian Ocean for the return trip.

Company officials said the ship’s aim is deterrence – it’s not looking for a fight on the high seas. The McArthur’s OH-6 Little Bird copters would enable its crew to easily spot pirate boats and steer away from them.

The three commando-style inflatable boats can reach 45 mph and could be used to rescue victims from attacked ships, rather than to board pirate craft, the company said.

While guards aboard the McArthur will carry firearms, the ship and its helicopters won’t be packing heavy weaponry, said company spokeswoman Anne Tyrrell.

Here’s a question: What happens if the Navy SEALs ship gets hijacked by the pirates?

