Security Experts: Stop Using Internet Explorer Now (MSFT)

A security vulnerability in Microsoft’s browser Internet Explorer allows bad guys to take over user computers and direct them to unsafe Web sites, the company admitted today.



Microsoft says users can take four steps — outlined below -to avoid falling prey to the vulnerability. But some security experts told the UK’s Times that users are better off simply switching to Google Chrome of Firefox.

Microsoft’s advice for Internet Explorer users

1. Keep your anti-virus up-to-date. Microsoft has circulated the definitions of these vulnerabilities to all the major anti-virus providers.

2. Reset Internet Explorer to run in protected mode. This is the default mode in Windows Vista but not XP or the earlier versions.

3. Set zone security to high.

4. Ensure Windows is updated. You can do this manually through Windows updater or set it to automatic updates.

