Here's The Security Camera Footage Of LeBron's mum Fighting With A Valet

TMZ has got its hands on the raw black and white footage of the altercation that got LeBron James’ mother arrested last week.



Gloria James was accused of slapping a valet at Miami Beach’s fancy Fontainebleau Hotel. The footage is grainy and taken from far away, but it does appear to play out the way it was described (mostly) in the police report.

However … it also appears — depending on your point of view — that the valet may have made contact with her first, and definitely fought back once he was slapped. He’s partially obscured by a post and there’s no sound, so it’s hard to tell exactly who started what. And the video doesn’t show who got in who’s face first.

