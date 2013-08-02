Security Camera Captures Footage Of A Hilarious Failed Robbery At A Legal Marijuana Growery [VIDEO]

I just returned from Colorado, where I met with entrepreneurs and activists that are on the ground floor of the soon-to-be-legal marijuana economy.



While over there, I met with Dan Williams at Canna Security America, a firm that specialises in installing the security systems that marijuana dispensaries and groweries need in order to meet state compliance regulations.

We profiled Canna Security earlier this year shortly before they scored venture capital funding to expand their operations.

Dan was kind enough to send over this video from one of their cameras set up at a marijuana growery showing an attempted robbery.

Here’s what’s going on. The guys crash the sedan through the doors of the grow operation, expecting to see a warehouse full of valuable marijuana to rip off. What they don’t know is that the entire crop had been moved the day before. Incredulous, they start hearing sirens as the security system does its job, the thieves bail out of the grow, abandoning the car.

