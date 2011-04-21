Security Asked Tyler Perry To Leave The Oscars Moments Before He Presented An Award

The Oscar committee asked Tyler Perry to present an award at the ceremony.



The Madea star was too happy to oblige.

Someone should have notified security.

On Conan O’Brien Wednesday night, Perry told the host that he was asked to leave the show while standing backstage preparing to introduce a category.

“They asked me to present, and I said, ‘OK this will be something different,'” he said. “So I go back and I’m about to walk on stage and the stage manager walks away from me. Security comes up and asks me to leave. I kid you not.”

“I’m getting ready to present and I’m going over the category in my head. Security says ‘Sir, what are you doing? We need you to leave. You’re in the way.'”

“I said, ‘Yeah, I’m the guy from The Blind Side. Remember the big black guy? That’s me.'”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.